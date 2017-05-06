Siouxland bikers blessed for safe travel on the roads - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland bikers blessed for safe travel on the roads

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Two local groups teamed up on Saturday to raise awareness for bikers on the road. 

The Jeremy Anderson Motorcycle Awareness Organization and Morningside Lutheran Church came together to bless Siouxland bikers as the weather gets warmer. 

This was the third annual blessing for the Jeremy Anderson Motorcycle Awareness Organization and the first time they've partnered with Morningside Lutheran Church.

Bikers from across the area were invited to eat breakfast and pray together, but the message behind the blessing is helping to keep all drivers on the road informed. 

"Shut the cell phones off. Turn the radio down. Just be alert and double look because bikes are small. It's not like a car or truck coming down the street. They're small and a lot of them are quite so you really just have to look," said Kay Edge with the Jeremy Anderson Motorcycle Awareness Org. 

Bikers were invited to have breakfast at the church at 9 a.m. and the blessing followed at 10 a.m. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.