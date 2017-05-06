Christian motorcyclists raise money at pancake breakfast

Another group of bikers spent their Saturday helping to raise money for a good cause.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association held their annual Run for the Son event on Saturday.

They kicked off a pancake feed at 10 a.m.

The community was invited to help raise money for international and national churches.

The pancake breakfast was a free will donation.

The money raised at Saturday's event will go to a couple of different things.

"60% of that will go to international ministries, and we partner with some other mission organizations around the country. The other 40% goes to ministries here in the United States," said Bob Baldwin with the Siouxland Chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association.

The event wasn't held just in Siouxland.

Chapters of the Christian Motorcyclists Association across the country took part in raising money.