Disabled children hit the ice to play sled hockey

A spin on ice hockey is helping disabled children participate in the sport.

Saturday, disabled children had the chance to play sled hockey at the IBP Ice Center in Sioux City.

It's the first time skate time has been made available to have disabled children learn to play sled hockey.

The event was limited to just kids, the sport can be enjoyed by all members of the family.

"It's been great so far. A lot of people have enjoyed it. The kids that have come out, just to see their faces their faces lit up is absolutely amazing," said Siouxland Disabled Hockey Co-Founder Neil Herbold.

Herbold plans to continue sled hockey for disabled children and expand it to adults as well.