Waterloo beats Musketeers to force decisive game five

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
WATERLOO, Iowa (KTIV) -

Bailey Conger had a goal and an assist, Alex Limoges added three assists and Waterloo beat the Musketeers on Saturday, 3-1, to even the Western Conference Finals at two games apiece.

Penalties became a big factor in the game. Seventeen penalties were assessed in the first two periods alone, and 48 penalty minutes were served between the two teams.

That led to power play chances. The Musketeers' only goal, scored by Kristian Pospisil in the first period, came on the power play. Two of Waterloo's three penalties were with a man advantage. The Black Hawks were 2-for-7 on the power play. Sioux City was 1-for-5.

Waterloo took the lead for good late in the first period, when Conger scored on a wrap-around to make it 2-1. The Black Hawks scored in the final 40 seconds in each of the first two periods.

Musketeer goalie Matiss Kivlenieks followed up Friday's shutout with 30 saves, but gave up more goals than in any playoff game this season.

With the win, the Black Hawks force a decisive Game Five on Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center. Sioux City and Waterloo split the first two games of the series at the Tyson.

Puck drop for Tuesday's Game Five is at 7:05 p.m.

