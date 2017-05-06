Searing heat impacted Sioux City on this date in 1934

It's been a gorgeous weekend in Siouxland with above average temperatures.



The warm highs are nothing compared to what was seen in 1934 though.



A record high was set as temperatures soared to 100 degrees in Sioux City.



It is the earliest in the year that Sioux City has seen a triple digit high.



Le Mars and Storm Lake also reached 99 degrees that day.



This began one of the warmest summers ever in Siouxland.



To contrast, this date in 1885 saw flurries falling across northern Siouxland.



The cold weather caused widespread crop failures.