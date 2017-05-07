Deputy, man shot in jail escape released from hospital - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deputy, man shot in jail escape released from hospital

Posted:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -

A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 59-year-old Deputy Pat Morgan has been discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was being treated.

A 30-year-old Council Bluffs man shot in the neck in a carjacking attempted police say was related to the escape has also been released.

Iowa investigators say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty shot both men Monday during the jail break. He's also accused of shooting Deputy Mark Burbridge, who died.

Police say Correa-Carmenaty was recaptured after he carjacked a woman and fled to Omaha. He faces murder and other charges in the escape.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.