Deputy, man shot in jail escape released from hospital

A Pottawattamie County Sheriff's deputy and a motorist injured in shootings authorities say was carried out by an escaped jail inmate have been discharged from the hospital.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 59-year-old Deputy Pat Morgan has been discharged from the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, where he was being treated.

A 30-year-old Council Bluffs man shot in the neck in a carjacking attempted police say was related to the escape has also been released.

Iowa investigators say 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty shot both men Monday during the jail break. He's also accused of shooting Deputy Mark Burbridge, who died.

Police say Correa-Carmenaty was recaptured after he carjacked a woman and fled to Omaha. He faces murder and other charges in the escape.