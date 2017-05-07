Hearing for proposed new hotel set to moved again

Residents of Sioux City may have to wait a little bit longer to find out if a new hotel will be coming downtown.

Back in April the City of Sioux City delayed a vote on a proposal to build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in downtown Sioux City.

That vote was originally deferred until tomorrow.

Now, City Council has plans to delay the vote a second time.

A motion has been requested to move the vote to May 22.

Kinseth Hospitality Company wants to buy land right next to the Sioux City Convention Center.

The hotel would feature 150 rooms in a five story building.