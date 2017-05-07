Hearing for proposed new hotel set to moved again - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hearing for proposed new hotel set to moved again

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Residents of Sioux City may have to wait a little bit longer to find out if a new hotel will be coming downtown.

Back in April the City of Sioux City delayed a vote on a proposal to build a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in downtown Sioux City. 

That vote was originally deferred until tomorrow. 

Now, City Council has plans to delay the vote a second time.

A motion has been requested to move the vote to May 22. 

Kinseth Hospitality Company wants to buy land right next to the Sioux City Convention Center. 

The hotel would feature 150 rooms in a five story building. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.