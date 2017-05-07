Hearing for two new businesses in Sioux City set for Monday

On Monday the Sioux City City Council is expected to move the voting dates for two Siouxland companies that hope to expand their business in Sioux City.

City council has already accepted the proposals for two companies to locate their businesses to Bridgeport Industrial Park.

Tritz Pallet and Monterey Management are expected to bring up to 65 new jobs to Sioux City.

Tritz Pallet is headquartered in Le Mars.

The company has a business located in Sioux City but they plan to move their business to Bridgeport Industrial park.

Tritz Pallet plans to invest around $6-million in the venture.

The second project would be with Monterey Management of Dakota Dunes.

They service inbound and outbound hog trucks.

Monterey Management would invest $11.7-million.

The city has filed a motion to move the vote for the development agreement.