Some Nebraska senators still hope to act on property taxes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Some Nebraska senators still hope to act on property taxes

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Gov. Pete Ricketts' tax package may have failed this year, but some advocates and senators say they still hope to salvage property tax legislation in the session's final days.

Senators say Ricketts' comprehensive tax proposal faltered because it focused too much on the income tax.

The bill died last week when supporters fell six votes short of the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster.

Lawmakers are trying to craft a plan that focuses primarily on property taxes. Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson declined to give specifics but says it will need urban and rural support to pass.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, the Revenue Committee chairman, says he doesn't believe it will happen this year. He still wants to see a proposal with income tax cuts.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.