Some Nebraska senators still hope to act on property taxes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- Gov. Pete Ricketts' tax package may have failed this year, but some advocates and senators say they still hope to salvage property tax legislation in the session's final days.

Senators say Ricketts' comprehensive tax proposal faltered because it focused too much on the income tax.

The bill died last week when supporters fell six votes short of the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster.

Lawmakers are trying to craft a plan that focuses primarily on property taxes. Sen. Curt Friesen of Henderson declined to give specifics but says it will need urban and rural support to pass.

Sen. Jim Smith of Papillion, the Revenue Committee chairman, says he doesn't believe it will happen this year. He still wants to see a proposal with income tax cuts.