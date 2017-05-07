Siouxland Children learn bike safety - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland Children learn bike safety

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Sunday children were able to enjoy riding their bikes in the beautiful weather but that's not all.

Kids from the communities of Lawton and Bronson community were able to come together to learn how to be safe while out on the road. 

The FAMILY Group and the Iowa Safe Routes to School Coalition partnered to make today's event possible. 

Families were able to learn biking techniques together.

Children went through a course where they learned how to slow down when riding and follow directions. 

Each child that attended today's event received a brand new helmet donated by a children's hospital in Des Moines. 

"When we did a survey we found that not many kids are wearing helmets and also that we don't have a safe place for them to ride here in Lawton. So, it was a great opportunity for us to get some safety information out." says Amy Lahrs, Family Group Coordinator. 

The event helped raise awareness for a new bike trail expected to be constructed next summer in Lawton. 

    

