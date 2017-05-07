Isolated storms tonight before an even warmer Monday

A little warmer and more windy but Sunday was another gorgeous day!



Highs reached the 80s for most of the area on the back of some gusty southerly winds.



Those winds stay with us tonight and, along with an increase in cloud cover, help keep temperatures near 60 degrees overnight.



An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible after midnight especially in our Iowa counties.



We'll return to partly cloudy skies Monday with even warmer temperatures as we jump into the upper 80s for highs.



Things start to cool off on Tuesday as we return to the upper 70s and we'll stay in the 70s for the rest of the week.



A chance for showers exists on Wednesday but after that it will be dry and pretty nice once again into the weekend.