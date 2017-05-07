Isolated storms tonight before an even warmer Monday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Isolated storms tonight before an even warmer Monday

Posted:
By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track

A little warmer and more windy but Sunday was another gorgeous day!

Highs reached the 80s for most of the area on the back of some gusty southerly winds.

Those winds stay with us tonight and, along with an increase in cloud cover, help keep temperatures near 60 degrees overnight.

An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible after midnight especially in our Iowa counties.

We'll return to partly cloudy skies Monday with even warmer temperatures as we jump into the upper 80s for highs.

Things start to cool off on Tuesday as we return to the upper 70s and we'll stay in the 70s for the rest of the week.

A chance for showers exists on Wednesday but after that it will be dry and pretty nice once again into the weekend.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.