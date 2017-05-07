Musketeers and Waterloo headed to decisive game five

The Western Conference Finals between the Musketeers and Waterloo is going the distance.



After the Black Hawks' 3-1 win on Saturday, the series is deadlocked at two games apiece, and the result is a decisive Game Five on Tuesday.

Things got chippy in Game Four. 48 total penalty minutes were served between the two squads, and that led to three of the game's four goals being scored via the power play.



Waterloo scored twice with a man advantage, as the Black Hawks sent the series back to Sioux City for a winner-take-all Game Five.

"I don't think anybody expected anything less out of these two teams," said Musketeer head coach Jay Varady. "If you look at the statistics, throughout the year, throughout the series, it's a dead-even match. You play the regular season to get home ice advantage for a situation like this. I don't think it really matters what ice sheet you're on. You've got to make sure you're ready to play the game."

Game Five between the Musketeers and Waterloo is set for 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday. Tickets go on sale Monday morning.