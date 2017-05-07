Fight against cancer continues with 22nd annual Relay For Life

Chances are you or somebody you know has battled cancer.

That’s why the American Cancer Society is helping save more than 500 lives a day thanks to volunteers like the ones who showed up at the 22nd annual Norfolk Area Relay For Life.

Hundreds gathered for the largest and most impactful fundraiser that is held in 27 countries across the world.

According to co-chair of the event, Jessi Sherman, you couldn’t have asked for a better day at the new location at Ta Ha Zouka Park. Sherman says almost every year they have been rained out.

The event kicked off with the Survivor Walk.

The day through the night was filled with hope for a cute and a solemn remembrance for this who have lost the battle to cancer.

1,500 bags lined along the track represent someone who has succumbed to cancer and those still fighting the fight. Sherman says the most moving part of the event is the Luminaria ceremony taking place at 10 p.m.

“It honors the survivors that are still fighting the battle or may be in remission. It also reminds us of those who lost the battle. This year we are lighting the bags and going over to the water and doing a ceremony over there.”

With about 250 other Relay For Life events occurring throughout the weekend, Sherman says it shows there is a common goal to keep bringing awareness to the disease.

“We just want to help that research and help them along the way with the different aspects that are with the Cancer Society.”

All the money raised will go to the American Cancer society in its efforts to fight cancer throughout northeast Nebraska.