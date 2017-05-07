Suspected attempted-murder Investigation underway in northeast Nebraska

Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigating an attempted murder.
News Channel Nebraska is reporting it happened in Emerson, Nebraska early Sunday morning
However, the Emerson Police Department isn't releasing any information at this time.
The Nebraska State Patrol says the local county attorney will have more to say on Monday.
We don't have any official word on who was hurt or if a suspect is in custody.
