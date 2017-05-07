Suspected attempted-murder Investigation underway in northeast N - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Suspected attempted-murder Investigation underway in northeast Nebraska

Posted:
EMERSON, NE (KTIV) -

Authorities in northeast Nebraska investigating an attempted murder.

News Channel Nebraska is reporting it happened in Emerson, Nebraska early Sunday morning

However, the Emerson Police Department isn't releasing any information at this time.

The Nebraska State Patrol says the local county attorney will have more to say on Monday.

We don't have any official word on who was hurt or if a suspect is in custody.
 

