Iowa Reading Corp tutoring children across the state

A mind is a terrible thing to waste.

And to make sure that no student goes unchallenged when it comes to reading, the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation has partnered with Tyson Foods and AmeriCorps.

Children grades K-3rd are an area of focus for the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation.

The third grade reading level is a crucial point in a child's development.

"By the time they get to third grade the text that students are reading in different content areas starts to switch from learning to read to reading to learn, learning information," said Mimi Moore, Principal Spalding Park Elementary.

The Iowa Reading Corp who oversees the statewide initiative says it wants to ensure that all Iowa students are on track and reading at grade level by the third grade.

"The tutoring program has been here at Spalding Elementary for two years and they say during that time, they have seen many successes," reports Danielle Davis.

Due to generous donations from organizations like Tyson Foods, they are able to continue the tutors in the schools and are even looking to expand the program to hire even more tutors.

"They struggle and they didn't like reading but our tutor has been trying to get things to trigger their interest," continues Principal Moore.

"They come in and they are hesitant and you encourage them and encourage them and then they just love reading," the light goes off in their head and you are like hallelujah this is wonderful," says Tutor, Gayle Salem

All involved say it's a very rewarding experience.

"It's a wonderful experience, I don't know how to explain it, If you see their face, it says it all," says Salem

"The self esteem and confidence and pride you see in the students that is more than words can ever express," says Moore