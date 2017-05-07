Funeral Monday for fallen western Iowa deputy

A visitation for members of law enforcement took place on Saturday in Council Bluffs. More >>
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -
The community of Council Bluffs, Iowa and beyond will come together tomorrow to honor a fallen Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy.
The funeral for Deputy Mark Burbridge takes place at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs at 10 a.m.
The public is invited to attend.
Burbridge was an officer with the Denison Police Department for four-years before joining the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.
He graduated high school from Missouri Valley, Iowa.
Watch for coverage of Deputy Burbridge's service starting Monday morning on News 4 Today.
Live coverage in Council Bluffs starts with Michelle Schoening.
You can see the funeral live on our website at ktiv.com.
Then continuing live coverage on News 4 at 5 and 6 with KTIV's Matt Breen.