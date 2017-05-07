Funeral Monday for fallen western Iowa deputy - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Funeral Monday for fallen western Iowa deputy

Posted:
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The community of Council Bluffs, Iowa and beyond will come together tomorrow to honor a fallen Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy.

The funeral for Deputy Mark Burbridge takes place at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Burbridge was an officer with the Denison Police Department for four-years before joining the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

He graduated high school from Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Watch for coverage of Deputy Burbridge's service starting Monday morning on News 4 Today.

Live coverage in Council Bluffs starts with Michelle Schoening.

You can see the funeral live on our website at ktiv.com.

Then continuing live coverage on News 4 at 5 and 6 with KTIV's Matt Breen.
    
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.