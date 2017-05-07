Funeral Monday for fallen western Iowa deputy

A visitation for members of law enforcement took place on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

The community of Council Bluffs, Iowa and beyond will come together tomorrow to honor a fallen Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy.

The funeral for Deputy Mark Burbridge takes place at the Mid-American Center in Council Bluffs at 10 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Burbridge was an officer with the Denison Police Department for four-years before joining the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

He graduated high school from Missouri Valley, Iowa.

