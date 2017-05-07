Dakota City Fire Rescue prepares for its new fire hall

Four Dakota County fire departments have new fire halls coming eir way soon: South Sioux City, Homer, Emerson, and Dakota City.

"It's been a long, you know, three to four years to have this dream, this possibility to come," said Dakota City Fire Chief Clint Rasmussen.

Dakota City Fire Rescue has a stance in the county that spans over 100 years.

For nearly 50 years, dozens of firefighters crammed into the five-truck bay building that sits at the corner of Myrtle and 16th Street.

They only need to find room for two more months.

"It's been a lot of work, but the outcome and the new fire station will be well worth all the planning," said Rasmussen.

On July 1, Dakota City fire fighters can start enjoying a full-sized kitchen, lounge room, office spaces, and sixteen drive-thru bays to wheel trucks in and out, to protect and serve a community that made their dream a reality.

"Never seen anything like this," said Rasmussen.

Dakota City residents voted last year for a .5% sales tax increase that is now funding $2 million of the $2.1 million project.

"We probably would've never got it this fast or this kind of building that we needed," said Rasmussen. "The community support is overwhelming how much they respect the fire station."

The four year journey to get to this point, lost some fighters along the way.

Cpt. Andy Zalme died in the line of duty in 2015 and Cpt. Eric Speck and fire fighter Lowell Satterwhite perished last year.

"It's going to be a new beginning," said Rasmussen. "Obviously, we will never forget the firemen that helped build the fire station or have been through there, but it's a new beginning for everybody."

Reaching the next rung on the ladder, in honor of the fallen...

South Sioux City is expected to finish construction on its new fire hall in the fall.

Homer is putting the final touches on its addition and Emerson will break ground on their new building next week.