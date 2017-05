A visitation for members of law enforcement took place on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

This is a Facebook picture from Captain Marty DeMuth from the Buena Vista Sheriff's Office.

He attended the service with his family.

He is showing his children Deputy Mark Burbridge's vehicle that was covered with flower, balloons and other tokens of support.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff's Office plans to send four deputies to the funeral on Monday in Council Bluffs.