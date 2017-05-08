PHOTOS: Memorial Service honors Deputy Mark Burbridge

Monday thousands of law enforcement agencies from across the country will come together to honor Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Monday thousands of law enforcement agencies from across the country will come together to honor Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge set to begin at 10 a.m.

Funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge set to begin at 10 a.m.

Deputy Burbridge was shot and killed last Monday and fellow Deputy Pat Morgan was shot and injured as an inmate escaped custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

One week ago, the community of Council Bluffs, Iowa was shocked when 43-year-old Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge was killed.



Monday, Deputy Burbridge will be laid to rest.



Watch Live at 10 a.m.: Memorial Service honors Deputy Mark Burbridge



See WOWT 6 News Live Streaming coverage here: http://www.wowt.com/livestream



It's been a week growing memorials and remembering Deputy Burbridge.



Deputy Burbridge was shot and killed last Monday and fellow Deputy Pat Morgan was shot and injured as an inmate escaped custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail.



He was eventually taken back into custody.



Burbridge was an officer with the Denison Police Department for four years before joining the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.



The funeral service begins here at the Mid-America Center at 10 o'clock this morning.



Doors will open for Mid-America Center public seating at 8:30.



Law enforcement officers attending the service are asked to arrive at the Mid-America Center at 7:30.

An estimated 1,000 law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part in Deputy Burbridge's escort back to the funeral home after Monday's memorial service.



The procession is expected to begin between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.



The route it roughly 6.5 miles.



Members of the public are encouraged to line that route to show their support of Deputy Burbridge's family.



Watch for continuing live coverage of Deputy Burbridge's funeral service in Council Bluffs.



More about the procession from NBC affiliate WOWT:

An estimated 1,000 law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part in Deputy Burbridge's escort back to the funeral home after Monday's memorial service. The procession is expected to begin between 11:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

The route leaving the Mid-America Center is as follows:

North on Mid-America Drive

Turn Eastbound on 23rd Ave

Follow 23rd Ave to South Expressway (approx. 2.5 miles)

Turn North on South Expressway (Hwy 192)

Follow South Expressway and continue Northbound on 6th St.

Turn West on Kanesville Blvd.

Follow Kanesville Blvd and continue on W Broadway

Turn north on N 16th St.

Proceed north on 16th St until reaching the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home

Select processional vehicles will pull into the funeral home - Most processional vehicles will disperse at that time

The entire route length is approximately 6.5 miles.

Members of the public are welcome to line sidewalks and show their support. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to respect all parking laws and to ask permission before occupying private/business property.

Roadway Closures - Effective at 11 AM on Monday, May 8

I-80 Eastbound Off Ramp (Exit 3) onto South Expressway

I-80 Westbound Off Ramp (Exit 3) will only be allowing Southbound traffic

Traffic Northbound on South Expressway (north of interstate access) will be closed

Roadways will reopen following the procession.