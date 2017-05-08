Funeral for Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge set to begin at 10 a.m.

One week ago the community of Council Bluffs, Iowa was shocked when 43-year-old Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge was killed.

Monday thousands of law enforcement agencies from across the country will come together to honor Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Deputy Burbridge was shot and killed last Monday and fellow Deputy Pat Morgan was shot and injured as an inmate escaped custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail.

Burbridge was an officer with the Denison Police Department for four years before joining the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

The funeral service begins at the Mid-America Center at 10 a.m. Doors will open for Mid-America Center public seating at 8:30.

The ceremony after the funeral service will consists of the following events in the following order: 21 Gun Salute, Taps played by the bugler, Flag Folding, Helicopter fly over, and officers dismissed to vehicles to begin the procession.

An estimated 1,000 law enforcement vehicles are expected to take part in Deputy Burbridge's escort back to the funeral home after Monday's memorial service.

The procession is expected to begin between at approximately 12:35 pm.