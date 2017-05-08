Near record highs expected to start workweek

After a beautiful weekend, the warmth is continuing as we kick start the workweek. Isolated storms have developed overnight due to a warm front working through Siouxland. A couple strong ones are possibly with some small hail and some gusty winds the main concern. We'll keep the chances around today for a spotty storm as the cold front looks to move through later on this evening. Temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s today thanks to the warm front and SW flow. The thunderstorm chance will diminish tonight as the front works east but temps will remain mild, only falling into the upper 50s. Highs will be about 20° cooler tomorrow as northerly winds take back over, still staying above average though with upper 70s expected.

Wednesday looks to be the coolest of the 7 with highs dipping back into the upper 60s as we'll have a good chance for showers and lots of clouds around as low pressure moves to the south of the viewing area. Moisture exits by the nighttime hours of our Wednesday with high pressure building in for our Thursday. This will keep us much quieter as we step into the weekend with partly cloudy conditions expected through Sunday. Highs will continue to stay in the lower to middle 70s right through the weekend as well, keeping us mild and pleasant. Our next shot at some showers and storms arrives Monday as another frontal boundary approaches.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer