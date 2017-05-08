Flandreau tribe sues state over contractor's excise tax

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is suing the state of South Dakota over a contractors' excise tax tied to the expansion of its Royal River Casino.

The tribe says the state is intruding into tribal sovereignty and is breaking federal laws that regulate commerce on reservations. The state says it's entitled to the contractors' excise tax for the casino expansion. The Argus Leader says it's not the first time the Flandreau and the state have been at odds. The tribe recently announced plans to grow and sell marijuana on the reservation. After drawing the ire of state officials, the tribe withdrew its plans.

The tribe's multi-million dollar project doubles the number of casino slots to 1,000. The tribe argues its gaming compact does not include a provision authorizing the state to collect the excise tax.