Flandreau tribe sues state over contractor's excise tax - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Flandreau tribe sues state over contractor's excise tax

Posted:
FLANDREAU, SD (AP) -

The Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe is suing the state of South Dakota over a contractors' excise tax tied to the expansion of its Royal River Casino.

The tribe says the state is intruding into tribal sovereignty and is breaking federal laws that regulate commerce on reservations. The state says it's entitled to the contractors' excise tax for the casino expansion. The Argus Leader  says it's not the first time the Flandreau and the state have been at odds. The tribe recently announced plans to grow and sell marijuana on the reservation. After drawing the ire of state officials, the tribe withdrew its plans.

The tribe's multi-million dollar project doubles the number of casino slots to 1,000. The tribe argues its gaming compact does not include a provision authorizing the state to collect the excise tax.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.