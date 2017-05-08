Severe storms across the East Coast cause a tornado - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe storms across the East Coast cause a tornado

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
The National Weather Service has confirmed that a EF-0 tornado touched down in Rocky Hock, North
Carolina on Friday morning.


Jon Mcgee with the National Weather Service says the damage in Rocky Hock, an area in Chowan County, was consistent with a tornado of that power. Winds in the twister were between 70 and 80 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday afternoon that the tornado was located 10 miles NNW of Edenton and was on the ground between 7:43 a.M. And 7:50 a.M. And traveled six miles.

The tornado touched down just east of the Chowan River near Whites Landing Road and Gum Pond Road.

It caused a path of damage; a trailer was knocked off its foundation near Nixon Road and a barn was damaged near Evans Bass Road.

