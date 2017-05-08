South Dakota to release fewer deer hunting licenses

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department wants to cut the number of deer hunting licenses and tags available for the next two years by more than 10,000

The Capital Journal reports that proposals presented Thursday would cut doe licenses more drastically, with the East River seeing a 44 percent reduction to just under 13,000 tags available and the West River seeing a 33 percent reduction to about 5,800 tags.

Buck tags in the East River would be reduced 5 percent to just under 18,900. Buck tags in the West River would see a 2 percent drop to just over 16,000. The department says that last year 44 percent of East River deer hunters were successful, while 53 percent of hunters in the West River were successful.

The proposals will be voted on June 8.