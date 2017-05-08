Man arrested after large number of criminal mischief reports in - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested after large number of criminal mischief reports in Sioux City

Posted:
By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department has arrested a man after receiving a large number of criminal mischief reports to broken windows in the downtown and near-northside areas over the past month. 

43-year-old Carl Duane Mohr is believed to be linked to the criminal mischief cases according to police. 

He was taken to the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center where he was charged with criminal mischief. 

Businesses that were impacted by the vandalism are requested to review available video and report it to Sioux City Police. 

These cases are still being investigated.

