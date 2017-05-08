Chris Soules charged with hit and run, resulting in death

Chris Soules, former star of 'The Bachelor,' has been formally charged with "hit and run, resulting in death" in Buchanan County, Iowa. Attorneys said this is the same as the initial charge of "leaving the scene of a deadly crash, resulting in death."

Investigators said his truck ran into the back of a tractor, driven by Kenny Mosher. Mosher was killed.

In the most recent court filing, the charge is described like this: "HIT AND RUN -- DEATH RESULTING, a Class D Felony, in violation of Iowa Code Section 321.261(4), in that on or about April 24, 2017, in Buchanan County, Iowa, Christopher Douglas Soules did drive a vehicle involved in an accident resulting in the death of any person and did not immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close as possible, and/or failed to return to and remain at the scene of the accident."

Last week, his attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the case saying Soules offered "reasonable assistance" after the crash. They pointed to the 911 call he made to report the crash.

Law enforcement officers said Soules left before they got to the scene.

Prosecutors said also Soules wasn't clear about the facts and circumstances surrounding what happened, including his "level of intoxication" and explaining the empty and open alcoholic beverages in and around his truck that he was seen buying at a convenience store shortly before the crash.

A preliminary hearing had been set for May 10 at 9 a.m., but now with the formal charge, attorneys say there will be no preliminary hearing.

His arraignment has been scheduled for May 23 at 9 a.m.