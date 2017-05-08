Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Giant rabbit owners seek details, payment from United

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

The owners of a giant rabbit that died after flying from the United Kingdom to Chicago want to know more about the animal's death and why he was so quickly cremated.

Attorney Guy Cook said Monday that the owners of the rabbit, named Simon, are troubled that he was cremated without a necropsy, or postmortem examination, soon after his death April 20. Cook says he sent a letter to United Airlines last week but hasn't heard back.

Simon had been expected to grow to become the world's largest rabbit. Cook says the buyers had planned to enter Simon at the Iowa State Fair and display him later to raise money for the fair.

The owners are seeking the costs of buying and transporting the rabbit and future earnings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.