LifeServe Blood Center latest victim in rash of vandalism

43-year-old Carl Duane Mohr is believed to be linked to the criminal mischief cases according to police.
The administrative offices of LifeServe Blood Center were the most recent target in a string of vandalism incidents.Eight windows of the building were broken by landscaping rocks early Monday morning.They hoped to have them quickly repaired.Sioux City police say there have been a total of 33 reports of vandalism over the last few weeks.A man arrested in connection to vandalism at Siouxland Community Health Center is also a suspect for this incident.
