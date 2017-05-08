LifeServe Blood Center latest victim in rash of vandalism - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

LifeServe Blood Center latest victim in rash of vandalism

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The administrative offices of LifeServe Blood Center were the most recent target in a string of vandalism incidents.

Eight windows of the building were broken by landscaping rocks early Monday morning.

They hoped to have them quickly repaired.

Sioux City police say there have been a total of 33 reports of vandalism over the last few weeks.

A man arrested in connection to vandalism at Siouxland Community Health Center is also a suspect for this incident.

 

