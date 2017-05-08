Local law enforcement honor fallen Deputy Mark Burbridge

Fallen Pottawattamie County Deputy Mark Burbridge's funeral brought together law enforcement agencies from near and far Monday.

When speaking with any law enforcement agency, they always speak of a brotherhood.

Monday, that bond was seen by all the police, deputies, state patrol and other groups from Siouxland that were there to honor Deputy Burbridge one last time before he was laid to rest.

The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office posted a photo with Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies as well as Le Mars Police officers who traveled to Council Bluffs Monday. Their photo has a hashtag that reads "In valor there is hope."

Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew posted multiple photos, including those from the procession.

On one photo he wrote, "Impressive turnout by the citizens of Council Bluffs supporting Deputy Burbridge," followed by a hashtag that says"Thank you for the support."

The Sioux City Police Department also had officers in attendance seen in this photo they posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.

The caption honors the fallen deputy by listing his end of watch date.

This is a photo Sioux City Police posted on Facebook of all the law enforcement vehicles there to remember their fellow serviceman.

The Crawford County Sheriff's Office also attended Deputy Burbridge's funeral Monday morning.

Burbridge actually served in Denison, Iowa on the police department and was well loved and respected.

Many of the posts on social media, referenced Deputy Burbridge as being a hero.

They also emphasized that his life and dedication to his community will never be forgotten.

These messages were not only from law enforcement, but also local residents thanking him for the years he spent protecting them.