A cooler Tuesday coming our way

Some of us woke up to some morning thunderstorms.

But once those moved to the east the theme of the day quickly became the warmth as highs soared into the upper 80s with a few locations even hitting the low 90s.

A cold front moving through will give mainly the eastern sections of the viewing area a slight chance of thunderstorms this evening.

Otherwise, we'll see a quiet night with temperatures tomorrow looking cooler as highs get into the mid to upper 70s.

Some rain moves back into the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday with a slight chance of thunderstorms during that time as well.

High on Wednesday will be held in the 60s.

Nicer conditions return again by Thursday with highs in the low70s.

We'll keep the 70s around right into the weekend with lots of sunshine expected.

The next chance of rain doesn't arrive until Sunday night and that's just a slight chance at this point.