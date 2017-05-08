Remembering fallen father and friend, Deputy Mark Burbridge

As the bagpipes sounded family, friends and fellow officers began to come forward to celebrate the life of Deputy Mark Burbridge.

Reverend Michael Harvey called Burbridge a "peacemaker" and somewhat of a "gearhead."

Burbridge loved cars and motorcycles -- anything with a motor -- even if it didn't run.

Reverend Harvey also shared stories of the kind of jokester Burbridge was and how he was always ready for a good prank.

And no one knew that to be more true, than Deputy Burbridge's three children: Kelsey, Kaleb and Karley.

Burbridge's son read a letter that he wrote to his dad, that's in his casket.

"You're a man I can be proud of to be my dad and you always had stories that ended with, "Don't tell Jessica," or "Don't tell your mom," said Kaleb Deputy Burbridge's Son, "But after all of this thanks for sending me down the right path of life and telling me to just roll with it."

His daughter, Karley says she will miss the little things about her dad.

"On Wednesday nights he would make Ovaltine shakes and we would watch American Pickers with my head on his lap," said Karley Burbridge, Deputy Burbridge's daughter, "Every year for my birthday he would buy me a pair of Vans. One year he bought himself a matching pair, even though he said they were the most uncomfortable shoes."

To his kids he was a good cop but even a better dad.

"At the end of the day he was your hero when he was wearing that badge in uniform but he was our hero everyday -- we love you so so much dad," said Kelsey Brant, Deputy Burbridge's stepdaughter.

