State Senator Nate Boulton running for governor - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

State Senator Nate Boulton running for governor

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The race for Iowa's governor is already ramping up.

State lawmaker Nate Boulton just announced he wants the job, and joined us in the KTIV studio. 

State Senator Nate Boulton Launches "Run With Nate" Announcement Tour as he kicks off his Campaign for Iowa Governor 2018.

There are three other democrats planning running for the party nomination for governor.

They are former Democratic state party chair Andy McGuire and former Iowa DNR Director Rich Leopold.  

Plus, former member of the Des Moines School Board Jon Neiderbach.

More candidates are expected to join the race.

