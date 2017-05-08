Fighting back: Protecting yourself against an attacker

"If you can run --- run, if you can't, you're going to have to fight back," said Jerry Meisner.

It sounds simple, right? But when you're in a situation where you're attacked and the person begins to strangle you; you have about 7 to 12 seconds to take action.

Jerry Meisner is the Assistant Director of Safety and Security at Morningside College and teaches self-defense classes around the community. Meisner says we need to be aware of our surroundings and avoid distractions.

"The potential attacker already knows what he or she is going to do and we are playing catch up," said Meisner, "A reaction is always slower than action. So take away your distractions, take away your disadvantages put the cell phone away, take your ear buds out and be alert and aware."

The attacker can strike from two ways -- the front or back. If the attacker comes from the front ...

"You drop with your strong-leg back and put your hands out, this is the universal sign to stop -- you're telling the individual to stop, get back. If they're still coming out you, you might have to defend yourself." That can be done in a number of ways.

First, if the person is strangling you, gauge their eyes, pull their ears toward you or try to break a finger. Meisner says it's important to have a multiple options in case your first choice of defense doesn't work. Now, if the attacker comes from behind make a fist with both of your hands and drive your elbow into the attacker's stomach. Then your goal is to loosen the attacker's grip around your neck.

"Put your hands and try to make the grip from getting any tighter," said Meisner, "Then I want you to put your cheek on my chest and slide out - very good."

If you get stuck on your attempt to slide out, hit your attacker in the groin.

Also, Meisner says having a defense tool -- like a taser, whistle or pepper spray -- on hand ready to go is a good idea.

If you carry pepper spray and are faced with an attacker, spray from the waist up to the face. The canister itself can help you break away too by striking the attacker on the bridge of the nose or the collarbone.

"This can prevent the attacker from being able to get their arms around you and assaulting you on the ground," said Meisner.

Lori Notlze with the Sioux City police department says sexual assaults don't happen often in Sioux City, but it's important to have a plan in place.

"In the event that a stranger does assault you or you are sexually assaulted by a stranger, to know or be prepared or have that mindset that it could happen to you can will help you respond appropriately if and when it does happen," said Lori Notlze.

Meisner advises people the importance of walking with confidence.

"People read a lot from body language and if you're walking with an attitude of don't mess with me chances are they won't," said Meisner.