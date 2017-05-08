Community and law enforcement show support at procession for fallen deputy

After the funeral, the procession began, carrying Deputy Burbridge's body along a six and a half mile route from the Mid-America center to the funeral home.

Quaker Steak and Lube where Deputy Burbridge visited often for a bite to eat, was one of the first stops along the procession route just across from the Mid-America Center.

A number of people showed up to the spot along the procession route to pay their respects to Deputy Burbridge.

Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters....people that knew Mark Burbridge and those who were just here to honor a fallen officer.

Tom Leohr says Deputy Burbridge and his son-in-law were best friends inside the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office.

Leohr says his son-in-law was training in Des Moines when Burbridge was shot and killed.

Burbridge loved cars, so Leohr and his son-in-law decided to have a car show for him at Quaker Steak and Lube -- and in the procession.

"Just that in the five seconds to drive by, or ten seconds, that they could, maybe for that ten seconds think about something else," said Tom Loehr. "Their grief for that ten seconds might be gone. Maybe tomorrow it's 15 seconds."

The route ended near the Pottawattamie County Courthouse where Burbridge served his last assignment as courthouse security.

Support from Siouxland law enforcement showed out in droves -- as all Siouxland police departments and county sheriff's offices came to honor Deputy Burbridge.

"What better send-off, or way to pay respect to that officer for making the ultimate sacrifice and to show his family how much we care and that we will be there to support them if they ever need anything," said Sioux City Police Dept. Crime Prevention Officer Lori Noltze.

Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota law enforcement rode along in the procession.

Law enforcement officials say members of the New York Police Department even came to pay their respects.

The procession ended around 1 p.m. at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home.