A northwest Iowa man accused of drugging and sexually abusing a minor has pleaded not guilty.

Eddie Delong from Cherokee County is charged with 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse and providing Alcohol to a Minor which Resulted in Serious Injury.

Investigators say on July 1, 2016 Delong gave the minor alcohol which physically incapacitated her.

When the victim woke up the next morning, she believed she had been sexually assaulted.