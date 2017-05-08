Ex-Sioux Falls chief arrested on suspicion of child porn

Authorities say former Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras has been arrested for suspected possession of child pornography.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office said Monday that the charges are the result of a search warrant carried out last week.

A court filing says that an email address linked to Sideras received at least two emails with child pornography attached from an email account under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

Sideras was to leave his post at the end of June after serving almost 34 years with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, but city officials fired him last week.

It wasn't clear if Sideras has an attorney. He hasn't answered telephone calls for comment from The Associated Press since the search warrant was carried out.

Story from May 2, 2017 from KDLT in Sioux Falls:

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Chief Jim Sideras’ last day of employment with the City of Sioux Falls is effective immediately. Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether announced late Tuesday afternoon that Division Chief Brad Goodroad will serve as interim Fire Chief until the city can conclude the employment process for selecting the next Fire Chief which is already underway.

Sideras was employed from August 29, 1983, through May 2, 2017. He was appointed Fire Chief on July 21, 2011. The City of Sioux Falls is not commenting any further at this time.

Earlier today the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant at an address listed under Sioux Falls’ Fire Chief Jim Sideras.

They conducted the search on the 4400 block of S. Magnolia Ave. and public records show Sideras as the owner of the home. The DCI is not commenting on the investigation, but says any charges would come from the Minnehaha County States Attorney. Sideras announced his retirement from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue earlier this month.