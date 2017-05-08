Drent steps down as Morningside baseball coach; takes East hoops job

Brian Drent has stepped down as the head baseball coach at Morningside to coach and teach at East High.

The Sioux City School Board approved the hiring of Brian Drent as the Head Girls Basketball Coach at East High School. Drent was also hired as a special education co-teacher at East High.

“We could not be more excited to have Coach Drent on the East High staff," said East Activities Director B.J. Koch. "He has a proven history of success. Brian has shown the ability to build solid relationships with student athletes, generate excitement for the program, and increase participation. Having him in the building as a special education teacher gives him an opportunity to have a positive impact on all of our kids. We are very excited about the future of Black Raider Girls Basketball under Coach Drent’s leadership!”

Drent steps down as the Head Baseball Coach at Morningside College, where he had a 200-129 record in six seasons. The Mustangs qualified for the GPAC Tournament six consecutive years with a conference championship in 2016. The Mustangs qualified for the NAIA National Tournament in 2016 for the first time since 1960 and set a school record with 44 wins.

Drent was the Head Baseball Coach at Sioux City North High School from 2006-2011 where he had a record of 157-48. The Stars qualified for three Class 4A state tournaments and won four conference titles. North won the state title in 2009 when Drent was named the Class 4A Coach of the Year.

He also served as an Assistant Boys Basketball Coach at North from 2005-2011.