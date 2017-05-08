Final phase of Bryant Elementary School construction approved

The Sioux City School Board unanimously approved new plans for the final phase of construction on Bryant Elementary School.

The new plans for the school will cost significantly less than what was presented back in March.

"The original low bid that we received in March was $18.8 million dollars. The current estimate is at $17.4 million dollars so, we've found approximately $1.4 million dollars in savings at this time" says Brian Fahrendholz, Operations and Management Director.

The bid the board rejected in March was nearly $3 million over budget for the final phase of construction. .

Because of the high cost, officials were forced to go back to the drawing board to make the project more manageable. .

"We did a complete review with our architect and structural engineer to eliminate any unnecessary concrete and foundation footings that we found were completely unnecessary to the building as designed" says Fahrendholz

The new plan has another perk.

It's set to put the school's original finish date for 2019 back on track.

"That also is a relief especially for the community and the students and staff that are effected by the building. It's a great feeling especially if we can get the bids back successfully and we can really get moving on the project again" says Fahrendholz.

The bidding process starts Tuesday morning.