Hastings outlasts Morningside to win GPAC tournament

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
SIOUX CITY (SUBMITTED) -

Second seeded Hastings took two of three games on Monday from the top seed Morningside to claim the 2017 Great Plains Athletic Conference Softball Tournament Championship. Morningside won game one by the final of 8-1, but the Broncos came back to win game two and three by the finals of 5-2 and 5-4.

Both teams will advance to the NAIA National Softball Opening Rounds.  Morningside will play at home in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Jensen Softball Complex.  Hastings will find out their location on Wednesday when the Opening Round Brackets are announced by the NAIA.

Hastings is now 36-22 on the year while Morningside is now 39-10.

The NAIA Opening Rounds will be played May 15-17 at 10 locations around the country.  There will be 40 total teams in the NAIA Postseason.  The 10 Opening Round winners will advance to the NAIA Softball World Series in Clermont, Florida, May 26-June 1, 2017.  This is the first year that Clermont is hosting the NAIA World Series after a two year run in Sioux City.

