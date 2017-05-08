Iowa Governor could be named Ambassador to China on Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Iowa Governor could be named Ambassador to China on Tuesday

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (WHO-TV/KTIV) -

Iowa Governor Terry Branstad could learn Tuesday morning if he will be the next ambassador to China. 

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee has scheduled a 9 am meeting Tuesday on Branstad's nomination. 

Branstad has met with more than 40 members of the U.S. Senate, including most of the members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the past month.

Branstad doesn't plan to be in Washington.

Instead he will be in Iowa for bill signings, including one that will legalize some fireworks in communities that allow them.

The governor said Senator Chuck Grassley told him to expect the full Senate to vote on his confirmation next week. 

That would set in motion a timeline where Branstad would resign as governor and Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds would replace him by the end of the month.

