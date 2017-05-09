Cherokee woman sentenced to 10 years for 2015 crash - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Cherokee woman sentenced to 10 years for 2015 crash

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

A Cherokee, Iowa woman will spend 10 years behind bars for a 2015 crash she caused on purpose. 

30-year old Melissa Ebert was sentenced today in Plymouth County Court to two five-year sentences to be served consecutively, this according to court documents. 

 In September of 2015, prosecutors say Ebert threatened to kill herself and her passenger during an argument before purposely veering her vehicle into the path of an oncoming car.

In April she pleaded guilty to two counts of serious injury by motor vehicle by reckless driving as part of a plea agreement.

Her other charges, including attempted murder, and driving under the influence, were dropped.

