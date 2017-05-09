Former Iowa union president pleads guilty to theft - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Former Iowa union president pleads guilty to theft

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

A former union president in northwest Iowa has pleaded guilty to embezzling from his union local.

Court records say Curtis Lang entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. His trial had been scheduled to begin June 5.

The records say Lang stole more than $45,000 from United Dairy Workers of Le Mars while serving as president from 2012 to June 2015.

