South Dakota planting advances, thanks to warm, dry weather

South Dakota farmers are making progress on their spring planting, thanks to warmer, drier weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says while last week began with rain and snow in same places, it ended with highs in the 80s and low 90s statewide.

There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday.

Topsoil moisture declined with the drier weather.

Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 24 percent short or very short, 73 percent adequate and 3 surplus.

Spring wheat planting was 94 percent, which is above the 90 percent at this time last year and the five-year average of 81 percent. Spring wheat was 71 percent emerged, about the same as 72 percent a year ago but way ahead of the 51 percent average.