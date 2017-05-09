South Dakota planting advances, thanks to warm, dry weather - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota planting advances, thanks to warm, dry weather

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota farmers are making progress on their spring planting, thanks to warmer, drier weather.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says while last week began with rain and snow in same places, it ended with highs in the 80s and low 90s statewide.

There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending Sunday.

Topsoil moisture declined with the drier weather.

Topsoil moisture supplies were rated 24 percent short or very short, 73 percent adequate and 3 surplus.

Spring wheat planting was 94 percent, which is above the 90 percent at this time last year and the five-year average of 81 percent. Spring wheat was 71 percent emerged, about the same as 72 percent a year ago but way ahead of the 51 percent average.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.