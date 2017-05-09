Daugaard would consider waiver on pre-existing conditions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Daugaard would consider waiver on pre-existing conditions

Posted:
SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would consider seeking a federal waiver to let insurers raise premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions if the House Republicans' health care plan becomes law.
   
The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2pZPkpU ) the Republican governor says that many South Dakota residents have expressed a desire to keep the current rules but might not realize the financial burden it would create for the state.
   
The bill passed by the U.S. House last week allows states to seek waivers exempting insurers from the federal prohibition on higher premiums for people with pre-existing problems. States could then use federal dollars to fund government-operated insurance programs for pools of expensive patients.
   
Daugaard says he's pleased to see the option written into the health bill along with funding to ease the burden on states that seek the waiver.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.