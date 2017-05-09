Daugaard would consider waiver on pre-existing conditions

Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would consider seeking a federal waiver to let insurers raise premiums for people with pre-existing medical conditions if the House Republicans' health care plan becomes law.



The Argus Leader reports (http://argusne.ws/2pZPkpU ) the Republican governor says that many South Dakota residents have expressed a desire to keep the current rules but might not realize the financial burden it would create for the state.



The bill passed by the U.S. House last week allows states to seek waivers exempting insurers from the federal prohibition on higher premiums for people with pre-existing problems. States could then use federal dollars to fund government-operated insurance programs for pools of expensive patients.



Daugaard says he's pleased to see the option written into the health bill along with funding to ease the burden on states that seek the waiver.

