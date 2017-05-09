South Dakota state's tourism hopes high even without big anniversaries

South Dakota officials say they're hopeful for a strong summer tourism season even without major anniversaries that have been a big draw for visitors in recent years.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said Monday he's hoping for the state's "best travel season ever" this year.

The peak summer tourism period typically runs from about Memorial Day into September.

Tourism Secretary Jim Hagen says preliminary information for the 2017 summer season looks positive, even without landmark anniversaries from years past such as the 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2015.

The Tourism Department says last year was the seventh consecutive year of economic growth for tourism in South Dakota.

A study by Tourism Economics found 13.9 million people visited South Dakota in 2016, up 1.4 percent from the previous year.