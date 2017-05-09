Jacquelyn Brummond - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Account Executive

Jacquelyn Brummond

Posted:
Meet Jacquelyn! Meet Jacquelyn!

Jacquelyn was born and raised in Tennessee, where she received a degree in Public Relations from Union University.  After graduation, she moved to Kansas City, where she spent six years in property management and also met her husband, Jordan.  She moved to Sioux City in 2014 to be closer to family.

In her free time, Jacquelyn enjoys teaching Zumba, doing yoga, painting, reading, and playing disc golf.  She and her husband are also welcoming a baby girl in August of 2017.

Contact Jacquelyn at 712-226-5459 because she is excited to help your business grow!

