Senate committee approves Gov. Branstad as US envoy to China

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on nomination of Terry Branstad to be U.S. ambassador to China.

Tuesday's decision all but assures full Senate confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for the key diplomatic post.

Members of the Foreign Relations Committee approved Branstad's nomination by voice vote. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the committee's top Democrat, says Branstad is "fully qualified" for the job at a time when the Trump administration is pushing the Chinese to act more aggressively to defuse North Korea's nuclear weapons program.



Branstad has pledged to confront Beijing on a range of thorny subjects, including human rights and trade.



The 70-year-old Branstad has headed Iowa government for more than 22 years and is the country's longest-serving governor.

Today, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst issued the following statement after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted in support of President Trump’s nominee to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the People's Republic of China, Iowa Governor Terry Branstad:

“As we saw evidenced in his confirmation hearing last week, Governor Branstad will exemplify the same leadership, thoughtfulness, and dedication in his role as Ambassador to China on behalf of the United States as he has for the people of Iowa. I congratulate Governor Branstad on his approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today, and I hope that the full Senate will move quickly to confirm Governor Branstad for this important role.”

Governor Branstad’s nomination now heads to the Senate floor.