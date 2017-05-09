Measles outbreak grows in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed 48 cases of the measles, as some of the largest hospitals in the state extend their restrictions on who can visit.More >>
May fifth was World Hand Hygiene day, which aimed to spread awareness about the importance of clean hands.More >>
Nebraska health officials are warning residents to be prepared for ticks as the weather warms up.More >>
The last carrier of individual health insurance policies in most of Iowa might stop offering them to residentsMore >>
Police say turning in the drugs ensures that they will be disposed of properly, and won't fall into the wrong hands.More >>
There are more than 100 recognized forms of dementia, impacting an estimated 47 million Americans. With that number expected to triple by 2050, the role of caregivers is vital. Dementia and Alzheimer's care expert Teepa Snow provides her insight on battling the disease.
What would you do if you found out a loved one has cancer? What's your risk for developing the same disease?More >>
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a high-tech vest to help those on the Autism spectrum.More >>
A Siouxland family shares how their son's life lives on through organ donation.More >>
Study finds people who drink sodas, including diet sodas and other sweet drinks have poorer memory, smaller brains and a higher risk of stroke and dementia.More >>
Monday, that bond was seen by all the police, deputies, state patrol and other groups from Siouxland that were there to honor Deputy Burbridge one last time before he was laid to rest.More >>
It's a fierce competition for the best burger in Iowa.More >>
