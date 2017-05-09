Measles outbreak grows in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health has now confirmed 48 cases of the measles, as some of the largest hospitals in the state extend their restrictions on who can visit.

Almost all of the cases are among unvaccinated children under the age of 11. Two adults have been infected as well.

Allina Health announced Monday they will restrict children 5 and under from visiting their hospitals and clinics until the outbreak is over. Other visitor restrictions were also announced.

With the recent surge of cases, health officials are urging children 12 months and older, who have not received a MMR vaccine, to get one immediately. Adults born in 1957 or later, who have not been vaccinated, should also get the vaccine as soon as possible.

Read more: http://kare11.tv/2pZPxta