Arrest made in serial shootings in Arizona

Arrest made in serial shootings in Arizona

Phoenix police say 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo carried out string of shootings that left nine people dead over a two year period. Phoenix police say 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo carried out string of shootings that left nine people dead over a two year period.
Police in Phoenix, Arizona believe they have the man responsible for killing nine people in a string of shootings over a two year period.

Suspect 23-year-old Aaron Saucedo was already behind bars in connection with a separate murder.

The killings happened between 2015 and 2016.  Under the cover of darkness, victims were killed in driveways, in cars or just steps from their homes.  The assailant was nicknamed "The Serial Street Shooter."

Investigators say hundreds of tips from the public led to the arrest.

