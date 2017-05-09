Gov. Branstad signs bill legalizing the sale of fireworks in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.



Branstad signed a bill Tuesday approved by the Legislature that allows sales between June 1 and July 8 as well as from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.



Iowa has long been among the few states that ban the sale and use of most fireworks. Several vendors now are scrambling to sell fireworks in Iowa.



Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they cannot prohibit their sale. However, local governments can control locations of firework sales.



Firework sales in Iowa are expected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

Read the full Senate File 489 here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGE/87/SF489.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery



Before, the Iowa legislature banned the private use of fireworks in 1938 after devastating fires.



The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fire Rescue is researching the new law.

