Gov. Branstad signs bill legalizing the sale of fireworks in Iow - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gov. Branstad signs bill legalizing the sale of fireworks in Iowa

Posted:
DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad has legalized the sale of bottle rockets, roman candles and most other consumer fireworks, sparking enthusiasm from vendors eager to expand into the state.
   
Branstad signed a bill Tuesday approved by the Legislature that allows sales between June 1 and July 8 as well as from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3.
   
Iowa has long been among the few states that ban the sale and use of most fireworks. Several vendors now are scrambling to sell fireworks in Iowa.
   
Under the law, cities and counties may forbid the use of fireworks, but they cannot prohibit their sale. However, local governments can control locations of firework sales.
   
Firework sales in Iowa are expected to bring in about $1.5 million in sales tax revenue for the 2018 fiscal year.

Read the full Senate File 489 here: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/docs/publications/LGE/87/SF489.pdf?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Before, the Iowa legislature banned the private use of fireworks in 1938 after devastating fires.  

The City of Sioux City and Sioux City Fire Rescue is researching the new law. 

KTIV will have more on News 4 tonight. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KITV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.